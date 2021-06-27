Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.54. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of EME traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.63. 934,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

