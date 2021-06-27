Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.55 Million

Brokerages expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $98.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.94 million to $99.19 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $397.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $400.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $419.75 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $433.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.92. The company had a trading volume of 423,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,745. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

