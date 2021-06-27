Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.20 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $81.18 or 0.00246083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $980.02 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00742515 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

