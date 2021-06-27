Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

WSC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $28.03. 8,852,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 466,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.