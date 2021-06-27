-$0.70 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.81). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,656. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 805,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,202. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

