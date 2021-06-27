-$1.14 EPS Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($1.09). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 897,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,426. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

