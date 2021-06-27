Jarvis+ (JAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $231,294.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 34% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $583,444.43 and approximately $231,294.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

