$2.57 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report $2.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $2.35. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $3.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.91. 4,079,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,973. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

