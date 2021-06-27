$1.18 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.15. Amdocs reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,487,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,054,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.