Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 936,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. 21,101,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,617,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.