Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

