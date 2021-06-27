$7.18 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce $7.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $27.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.85 billion to $35.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,722,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,205. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

