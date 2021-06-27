Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,884. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

