Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Titan International by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,196. The stock has a market cap of $530.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

