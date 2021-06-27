Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. 1,055,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

