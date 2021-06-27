Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.68. 1,055,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.99. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
See Also: Economic Reports
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.