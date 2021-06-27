Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $770.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,424,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.