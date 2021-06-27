Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $770.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,424,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

