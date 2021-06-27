Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $148.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $595.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.20 million to $608.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $687.79 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $733.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,259. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after acquiring an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,524 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.