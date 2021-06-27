SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $196.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.63 and a 1 year high of $197.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

