$494.33 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $494.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $499.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

CVA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Covanta by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

