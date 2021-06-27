Rikoon Group LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 282.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $160,820,000 after buying an additional 529,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

