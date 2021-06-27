$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 16,587,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

