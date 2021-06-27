$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.72. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.72. 388,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $194.10 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.