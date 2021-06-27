Head to Head Comparison: First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver 15.16% 4.58% 3.09% Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

28.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Majestic Silver and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 3 1 0 2.25 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than First Majestic Silver.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 10.91 $23.09 million $0.18 87.56 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.55 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats First Majestic Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine comprises 70 mining concessions covering an area of 2,159 hectares located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in MÃ©xico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

