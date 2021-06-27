John Stanley Bailey Buys 3,022 Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares in the company, valued at C$17,393,944.96.

John Stanley Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Stanley Bailey purchased 1 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16.80.

On Thursday, June 17th, John Stanley Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40.

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.24. 11,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The stock has a market cap of C$399.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

