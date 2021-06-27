NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $216,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $20.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.35. 46,285,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

