AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,560,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,615 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of AT&T worth $289,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $28.89. 27,975,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,288,188. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

