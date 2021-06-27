Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

BAC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,178,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.31. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

