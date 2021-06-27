Stifel Financial Corp Has $400.34 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $400,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $162.13 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.