Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

