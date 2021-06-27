Qwertycoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 61% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $67.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

