Titan Coin Tops One Day Volume of $2,732.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $2,732.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006523 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

