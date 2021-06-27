Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 688,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.99. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hasbro by 11.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

