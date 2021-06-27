The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $44.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

AZEK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 1,965,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,441,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,728,000 after acquiring an additional 563,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 19.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,095,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 497,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

