Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $115.43

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

AEIS traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 596,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,674. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

