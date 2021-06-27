Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 712 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

