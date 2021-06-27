Rathbone Brothers plc Has $82.47 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $527.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

