Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $42.80

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

GLW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,508,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $2,893,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

