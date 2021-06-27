Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 391,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

