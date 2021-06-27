Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $845.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $845.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $798.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.89.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.96. 1,171,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

