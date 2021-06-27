Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.30 and the highest is $4.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $14.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $12.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

RS stock opened at $153.28 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $358,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

