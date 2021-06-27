Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 46,941 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chegg worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $82.95 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

