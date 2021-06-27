Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $344.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.