$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.19. 7,276,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

