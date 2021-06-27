LikeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,177.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and $12,177.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,041,852,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,884,322 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

