Phantasma Energy One Day Volume Reaches $2,997.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $964,291.30 and approximately $2,997.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

