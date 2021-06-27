Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $2.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings per share of $2.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.95. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.61. 1,213,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $161.62 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

