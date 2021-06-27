Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,606,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after purchasing an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.36. 1,798,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,162. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $200.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

