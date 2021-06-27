Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.39. 2,392,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,292. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.