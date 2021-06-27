Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASBFY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ASBFY stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.