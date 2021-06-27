Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 114,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80. Pearson has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
